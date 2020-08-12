Kelly (shoulder) won his appeal and had his suspension reduced from eight games to five games, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kelly remains on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. While the suspension will take place once he's back on the active roster, he'll be able to return to the mound slightly sooner than expected. It's unclear when the right-hander will be healthy enough to return from the injured list. Kelly was effective as a middle reliever to begin the season, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings while posting a 5:5 K:BB over seven appearances.