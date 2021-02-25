Kelly (shoulder) has thrown from 90 feet on consecutive days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kelly appears to be rounding into shape after being shelved at the start of camp due to shoulder soreness. The veteran suffered from the same issue last season, and it's unclear whether the Dodgers are simply being careful with him or if there remains some carryover into the start of spring. With plenty of time to go until Opening Day, however, there's a strong chance that Kelly will be ready to pitch by the start of the campaign.