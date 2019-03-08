Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Throwing off mound

Kelly (back) is throwing off a mound Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kelly was scratched from Wednesday's scheduled appearance due to back tightness, but his quick return to mound work suggest it's not a major issue. The 30-year-old expects to return to throwing on consecutive days next week as his status for Opening Day doesn't appear in imminent danger.

