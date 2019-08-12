Kelly is expected to get occassional save opportunities down the stretch as the Dodgers look to preserve Kenley Jansen with an eye towards the postseason, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said he will give Jansen scheduled days off over the final seven weeks of the season. Kelly and Pedro Baez are the two pitchers expected to get opportunities in the ninth inning when Jansen is unavailable. While Kelly didn't get off to a great start to the year, he has a 1.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, four wins and one save in 21.2 innings since the start of June.