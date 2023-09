Kelly (forearm) threw about 20 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kelly reportedly used his entire pitch mix in the session, which is a good indication that he is progressing well. Per the Associated Press, the veteran reliever touched the mid-90s on his fastball, approaching the upper-90s velocity he's hovered around this season. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic previously reported that Kelly could face hitters as soon as this coming Tuesday.