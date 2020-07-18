Kelly threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kelly has been less active during summer camp than most of the Dodgers' other healthy pitchers, having last pitched in an intrasquad game over a week ago. The right-hander suffered from an undisclosed "overall body" issue down the stretch last season, so the team may look to take extra precautions with him given the limited time to ramp up for the season and the compact 2020 schedule. Still, Kelly looks to be in line for a prominent bullpen role when the season starts Thursday.