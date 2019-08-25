Kelly won't be available to pitch Sunday due to rest purposes, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kelly fired 1.2 innings Saturday night against the Yankees, so the Dodgers will hold him out of Sunday's series finale to get him ready for their upcoming three-game series in San Diego. He owns a 4.26 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 56:18 K:BB over 44.1 innings this season.