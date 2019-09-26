Kelly (lower body) is not expected to pitch again until Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts previously suggested that Kelly would return to the mound Thursday, but plans appear to have changed and Kelly will now have only one outing -- the season finale against the Giants -- to gear up for the postseason. He'll need to make it through a bullpen session first, currently scheduled for Friday. Although Roberts has insisted that Kelly would be pitching if the playoffs were underway, Kelly's lack of playing time down the stretch -- he has appeared in only one game since Sept. 14 -- and the vague details about his condition are becoming increasingly concerning.