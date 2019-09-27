Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Won't be 100 percent for playoffs
Kelly is suffering from an "overall body" situation is unlikely to be fully recovered for the playoffs, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Both the Dodgers and Kelly have been unable to provide a clear explanation of the right-hander's ailment, though Kelly indicated that it is hampering "certain movements that are related to pitching." The 31-year-old plans to pitch again before the end of the regular season, but he made it clear that he's unlikely to return to full strength anytime soon. Kelly has posted a 4.62 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 62:22 K:BB in 50.2 innings this season.
