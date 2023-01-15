Vargas signed with the Dodgers on Sunday for an undisclosed amount, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Vargas could develop above-average power, but as with most international signees, his hit tool will make or break the profile. For instance, Vargas generates less excitement from scouts than Wilman Diaz did when he signed with the Dodgers a couple years ago, and Diaz is now widely available in dynasty leagues since he hasn't hit much against pro pitching.