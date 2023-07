Vargas is slashing .328/.428/.529 with five home runs, 12 steals and as many walks as strikeouts (22) through 33 games in the Dominican Summer League.

The 6-foot-4 infielder has seen the majority of his starts at shortstop while also getting work at third base and second base. Vargas signed with the Dodgers for $2.08 million as the headliner of their 2023 Jan. 15 international signing class. He has a projectable frame and has a chance to keep adding power while maintaining his athleticism.