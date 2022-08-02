Gallo was traded from the Yankees to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for Clayton Beeter, Pat Ragazzo fo SI.com reports.

Beeter is seen as a high-risk/high-reward relief prospect, so the Yankees essentially got what they could for Gallo, as the fanbase had turned against him, while Matt Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi made him expendable. Gallo hit .159/.282/.339 with 12 home runs in 82 games with the Yankees and is set to become a free agent after the season. Max Muncy has had a rough season, in part due to physical issues, so Gallo gives the Dodgers another left-handed power bat to potentially use down the stretch, but they are taking a flyer on him given the low cost of acquisition.