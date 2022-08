Gallo will start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Brewers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gallo will draw his second start in the four-game series in Milwaukee, this time replacing a resting Mookie Betts. Since being acquired from the Yankees on Aug. 2, Gallo has hit .261 with three home runs in nine games, but he'll likely be relegated to a part-time role with Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and Betts expected to compose Los Angeles' starting outfield in most games.