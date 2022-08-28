Gallo will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallo will pick up his fourth start in five games, but he's mostly benefited from Gavin Lux (neck) missing the previous four contests before re-entering the lineup Sunday. Chris Taylor, who had been the primary replacement at second base for Lux, is expected to take over as the Dodgers' main left fielder moving forward, but he'll get a breather for the day game after a night game. Since joining the Dodgers in an Aug. 2 deal with the Yankees, Gallo has produced a .237/.370/.579 slash line with six extra-base hits and seven RBI in 15 games.