Gallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gallo will take a seat after he started in each of the past six games while going 2-for-20 at the dish. Five of those starts came while Gavin Lux was absent from the lineup due to a back injury, but with Lux returning to action Saturday, Gallo could see his opportunities to play take a hit moving forward.