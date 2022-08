Gallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gallo is 3-for-14 with a double, a run and eight strikeouts in five games since being acquired by the Dodgers, and he'll take a seat Wednesday after starting the past three games. The 28-year-old should be in the lineup a few days per week, but he's unlikely to fill an everyday role with Chris Taylor and Justin Turner both back from the injured list.