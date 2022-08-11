Gallo hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's 8-5 victory versus the Twins.
Gallo pinch hit for Hanser Alberto in the seventh inning with Los Angeles up by a run. The slugger provided substantial breathing room by knocking a three-run homer to left-center field. The homer was his first as a Dodger and 13th overall this season. Gallo isn't going to be an everyday player for Los Angeles and has struck out eight times in 15 at-bats with his new club, but he's notched a hit in four of his six contests after going 2-for-25 in his final 11 games with the Yankees.