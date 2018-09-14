Axford (leg) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

This will mark Axford's first time back on a mound in a live game since Aug. 12. He's spent the last month on the disabled list due to a fractured right fibula. The right-hander should be able to return to the big-league bullpen at some point next week as long as all goes according to plan.

