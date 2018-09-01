Axford (leg) was able to walk around the Dodgers' clubhouse without the aid of crutches Friday, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander, who has been sidelined since Aug. 12 with a fractured right fibula, hasn't been cleared to resume a throwing program, so until that happens, the Dodgers likely won't have a clear idea when he might be ready to come off the disabled list. If Axford is able to return by mid-to-late September, he'll likely be ticketed for middle-relief duty.