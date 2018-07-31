Dodgers' John Axford: Will join team Friday
Axford won't join the Dodgers until Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Axford was traded from Toronto to Los Angeles on Tuesday but won't be activated with his new team until this weekend's series against the Astros. The 35-year-old should serve as a middle reliever for the Dodgers, but could see occasional set-up work given the numerous injuries within the bullpen.
