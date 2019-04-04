Dodgers' John Rooney: To join full-season affiliate soon

Rooney is being held back in extended spring training, but should join a full-season affiliate in the near future, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers selected Rooney with the 104th overall pick in last year's draft. He lacks significant upside, but it's possible that after an offseason under pro instruction, particularly with the Dodgers, his stuff may have ticked up.

