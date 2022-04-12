Duplantier (lat) has made two relief appearances this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out four and allowing no hits and one walk over two scoreless frames.

Duplantier, a former Diamondbacks top prospect whom the Dodgers poached from the Giants in the minor-league Rule 5 draft in December, is healthy to start the 2022 campaign. He didn't make any appearances over the final two months of the 2021 minor-league campaign while he recovered from a right lat strain. The Dodgers appear content to develop him as a reliever, hoping that his size (6-foot-4, 229 pounds) and raw skills will allow the 27-year-old to emerge as a potential bullpen option for the big club down the road. Duplantier will first likely have to stay healthy for an extended period before getting a look from the Dodgers.