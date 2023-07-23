DeLuca hit a three-run home run as a pinch hitter in a 16-3 rout of the Rangers on Saturday.

DeLuca came to the plate in the ninth inning to bat for Freddie Freeman, who was pulled for rest purposes with the Dodgers holding a big lead. The rookie capped the team's offensive onslaught with a three-run shot to left-center field. It was DeLuca's second career long ball, each of which has come as a pinch hitter. He's held his own in the majors thus far, slashing .250/.308/.444 with the two homers, six RBI, five runs and a stolen base over 39 plate appearances.