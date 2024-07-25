Lyles agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

A starter for most of his career, Lyles was moved to the bullpen coming out of spring training with the Royals but made just five appearances before he was placed on the restricted list April 20 due to a personal matter. Lyles never ultimately rejoined the team before Kansas City released him over the weekend, but the right-hander's willingness to sign with the Dodgers suggests he's ready to return to baseball. Because of the extensive time he's missed, Lyles could need some time to build up at the Dodgers' facility in Arizona before he likely reports to Triple-A Oklahoma City. With the Dodgers having lost multiple starting pitchers to long-term injuries, Lyles should help restore some rotation depth at Oklahoma City and could get a look in the big leagues later on in the season if he fares well at Triple-A.