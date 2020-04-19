Dodgers' Jordan Sheffield: Expected to continue as reliever
Sheffield will likely remain in a "closing or back end of the bullpen type of role" in 2020, Steven Douglas of Sports Illustrated reports.
Sheffield was primarily a starter during his first three minor-league seasons, compiling 40 starts in 50 outings. However, he was moved to a relief role last season, coming out of the bullpen for 47 of his 49 appearances between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa. The transition was mostly fruitful as Sheffield lowered his ERA from 6.32 in 2018 to 3.27 in 2019 while racking up 13 saves. The right-hander has a live arm and has posted strong strikeout numbers throughout his time in the minors, including last season when he whiffed 74 batters in 55 innings. However, his command remains a major question mark -- Sheffield posted a ghastly 7.04 BB/9 in 2019 -- so he'll need to show significant improvement in that area in order to earn a chance to prove his talent at the major-league level.
