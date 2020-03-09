Play

Sheffeld was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Sheffeld was among six other Dodgers who were removed from the spring training roster Sunday. The 24-year-old posted a 3.58 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 48:32 K:BB across 37.2 innings for Double-A Tulsa in 2019.

