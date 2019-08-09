Dodgers' Jose Lobaton: Dealt to Dodgers
Lobaton was traded to the Dodgers for cash, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Players who are not on the 40-man roster can still be traded after the deadline, which is how this deal was possible. Lobaton hit .236/.305/.434 with 13 home runs in 318 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma.
