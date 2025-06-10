Dodgers' Jose Urena: Set to lose 40-man roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's game in San Diego that Urena will be designated for assignment prior to Tuesday's contest, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Urena made two appearances after signing on with the Dodgers, allowing one run over three innings of work. The veteran right-hander has already pitched for three different clubs this season and could draw interest from a fourth looking for swingman depth.