Fields agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

He receives a raise over the $1.05 million he made in his first year of arbitration. The 32-year-old righty logged a 2.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 57 innings last season, and should once again serve as one of the Dodgers' top setup options in front of closer Kenley Jansen.

