Dodgers' Josh Fields: Away from team
Fields was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Fields will be away from the Dodgers for the next few days as he attends the birth of his child. In the meantime, Zach Neal was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City and should provide an extra bullpen arm until Fields is back, which should be over the weekend.
