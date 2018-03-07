Fields has been dealing with minor arm discomfort since early in training camp and has yet to appear in a Cactus League game this spring, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

There is no specific recovery timetable available for Fields, however the injury appears minor and could just be the Dodgers exhibiting caution. Hopefully the team will have additional updates regarding the 32-year-old in the near future, but few specifics on the arm discomfort are presently available