Manager Dave Roberts is slow-playing Fields (arm) this spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Roberts reported Fields is healthy after battling arm soreness early in camp. That said, the Dodgers are in no rush to get Fields into a spring game, as he doesn't require as much time as other pitchers to get up to speed given he's a one-inning reliever. While he doesn't have a specific date for his debut set, it sounds like it will come sooner rather than later. Either way, barring any setbacks throughout the remainder of camp, Fields should be healthy for the start of the season; he's expected to serve as one of the Dodgers' top setup options in front of Jansen.