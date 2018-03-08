Dodgers' Josh Fields: Being eased back into action
Manager Dave Roberts is slow-playing Fields (arm) this spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Roberts reported Fields is healthy after battling arm soreness early in camp. That said, the Dodgers are in no rush to get Fields into a spring game, as he doesn't require as much time as other pitchers to get up to speed given he's a one-inning reliever. While he doesn't have a specific date for his debut set, it sounds like it will come sooner rather than later. Either way, barring any setbacks throughout the remainder of camp, Fields should be healthy for the start of the season; he's expected to serve as one of the Dodgers' top setup options in front of Jansen.
More News
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...