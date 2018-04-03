Fields gave up one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning while picking up his first hold of the season in Monday's extra-inning loss to Arizona.

The reason this game went 15 innings was due to Kenley Jansen's three-run implosion in the ninth. The Dodgers' normally-dominant closer has begun this year with lowered velocity and uncharacteristically poor outings. While this could just be a bad blip on the radar, Fields and fellow setup man Pedro Baez are worth handcuffing Jansen with in the even the closer's issues continue.