Fields gave up a hit over a scoreless inning in Monday's loss to the Reds.

Fields logged a full inning for the first time since returning from a shoulder injury Aug. 30. The club appears to be easing the reliever back into action with an extended bullpen in September. Kenta Maeda and Ryan Madson have taken over as the Dodgers' top right-handed setup men, so Fields will be limited to a middle-relief role down the stretch.

