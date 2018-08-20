Dodgers' Josh Fields: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Fields (shoulder) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and tossed a perfect inning in the affiliate's 6-4 win over Iowa.
Fields' appearance was the fourth of his minor-league assignment, with his previous three outings coming with the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. Now that the 33-year-old is working in the higher minors, it appears he won't require much more time to recover from the right shoulder injury before slotting back into the Los Angeles bullpen. Fields is expected to occupy a key setup role for the big club after submitting a 2.36 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 34.1 innings prior to being shut down with the injury.
