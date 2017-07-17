Fields fired a perfect inning while striking out two in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

A rough stretch in June led to a demotion to the minors for the veteran reliever, but he has looked better since rejoining the bigs, giving up just one run while striking out seven over 5.2 innings. The Dodgers have plenty of right-handed options in the bullpen and don't involve themselves in too many tight games, which limits Fields' fantasy value in holds leagues.