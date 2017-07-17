Dodgers' Josh Fields: Picks up fifth hold
Fields fired a perfect inning while striking out two in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
A rough stretch in June led to a demotion to the minors for the veteran reliever, but he has looked better since rejoining the bigs, giving up just one run while striking out seven over 5.2 innings. The Dodgers have plenty of right-handed options in the bullpen and don't involve themselves in too many tight games, which limits Fields' fantasy value in holds leagues.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...