Fields tossed 1.1 scoreless innings while walking one and striking out two en route to his second save of the season in Sunday's 7-2 win over Washington.

Fields entered the contest with the Dodgers up 5-2 in the eighth inning, and he stayed in the close out the game after the club tacked on two more in the top of the ninth. Closer Kenley Jansen was unavailable after notching two saves in Saturday's double-header, so manager Dave Roberts turned to his primary setup man for the second time this season. With Jansen seemingly over his early season struggles, Fields' future save chances will be limited to rare situations like Sunday's.