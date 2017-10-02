Play

Fields struck out a batter over a clean inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

The Dodgers rested their key arms in preparation for the playoffs, affording Fields the opportunity to pick up his second save of the year. The 31-year-old turned in his finest season to date, posting a 2.84 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 57 appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast