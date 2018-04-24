Dodgers' Josh Fields: Picks up save with Jansen resting
Fields gave up a hit but worked a scoreless ninth for his first save Monday against the Marlins.
Kenley Jansen worked both games this weekend, leaving him unavailable for Monday's series opener. Fields has been excellent this season, with just one run allowed, and he has now worked six straight scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 0.82. Expect him to be first in line for save opportunities whenever Jansen needs rest.
More News
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...