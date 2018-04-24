Fields gave up a hit but worked a scoreless ninth for his first save Monday against the Marlins.

Kenley Jansen worked both games this weekend, leaving him unavailable for Monday's series opener. Fields has been excellent this season, with just one run allowed, and he has now worked six straight scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 0.82. Expect him to be first in line for save opportunities whenever Jansen needs rest.

