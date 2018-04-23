Fields notched his second win of the season after firing a scoreless inning Sunday. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a comeback victory over the Nationals.

Fields has gotten off to a strong start this year, posting a 0.90 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB ratio over 10 innings. The veteran reliever also owns a 1.30 FIP, indicating that his minuscule ERA may not be a mirage (4.22 FIP last season). Kenley Jansen bounced back with a strong outing Sunday, but the closer's early-season struggles have been well-documented. Field's hot start could provide value as a ratio-boosting reliever in deeper formats, but his main appeal is as a possible replacement for Jansen if he is unable to smooth out his velocity and performance issues on a consistent basis.