Dodgers' Josh Fields: Picks up win in relief
Fields notched his second win of the season after firing a scoreless inning Sunday. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a comeback victory over the Nationals.
Fields has gotten off to a strong start this year, posting a 0.90 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB ratio over 10 innings. The veteran reliever also owns a 1.30 FIP, indicating that his minuscule ERA may not be a mirage (4.22 FIP last season). Kenley Jansen bounced back with a strong outing Sunday, but the closer's early-season struggles have been well-documented. Field's hot start could provide value as a ratio-boosting reliever in deeper formats, but his main appeal is as a possible replacement for Jansen if he is unable to smooth out his velocity and performance issues on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Away from team•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Could be next in line to close•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Being eased back into action•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Battling arm discomfort•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...