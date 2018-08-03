Fields' (shoulder) return from the disabled list is still unclear.

Fields landed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation June 28, and the Dodgers have yet to announce a projected rehab stint or an expected return date. The 32-year-old posted a 2.36 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 34.1 innings prior to landing on the DL. Pedro Baez continues to serve as the club's primary right-handed setup man in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories