Dodgers' Josh Fields: Returns from DL
Fields (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list ahead of Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Fields had been on the shelf with a shoulder issue for the last two months, although after completing a rehab stint, he's set to return to action. He figures to eventually settle in as a setup man, although the Dodgers will likely ease him back into big-league action. In corresponding moves, Rob Segedin was designated for assignment, and Yimi Garcia was optioned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
