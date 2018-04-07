Dodgers' Josh Fields: Returns from paternity leave
Fields is back with the Dodgers on Saturday after being out since Tuesday on the paternity list.
Fields was away from the team for the birth of his child. He'll resume his setup role in front of the temporarily-shaky Kenley Jansen.
