Dodgers' Josh Fields: Starts rehab assignment
Fields (shoulder) made a rehab appearance for the Dodgers' Arizona League affiliate Tuesday, striking out one over one scoreless inning while giving up two base hits.
Fields has been shut down since June 26 with right shoulder inflammation, so he'll likely require at least a few more appearances in the minors before the Dodgers bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. Prior to developing the injury, Fields had functioned as one of the top setup men for closer Kenley Jansen. He has recorded a 2.36 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, eight holds and two saves in 37 outings this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Remains out with shoulder injury•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Lands on disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Picks up four-out save•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Picks up save with Jansen resting•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Picks up win in relief•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Returns from paternity leave•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...