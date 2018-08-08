Fields (shoulder) made a rehab appearance for the Dodgers' Arizona League affiliate Tuesday, striking out one over one scoreless inning while giving up two base hits.

Fields has been shut down since June 26 with right shoulder inflammation, so he'll likely require at least a few more appearances in the minors before the Dodgers bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. Prior to developing the injury, Fields had functioned as one of the top setup men for closer Kenley Jansen. He has recorded a 2.36 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, eight holds and two saves in 37 outings this season.