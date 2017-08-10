Dodgers' Josh Fields: Tallies eighth hold Wednesday
Fields tossed two scoreless innings while striking out one and converting his eighth hold in Wednesday's victory over Arizona.
The 31-year-old continues to roll since returning to the majors at the beginning of July, posting a 1.88 ERA and 8.2 K/9 in 13 appearances. He has also tallied two wins and five of his eight holds during that stretch, putting him back in the conversation in leagues that value holds. While the numbers that count look nice on paper, we would be doing a disservice by not pointing out Field's 4.17 FIP, which is well over a run higher than his current 2.61 ERA, hinting at a likely regression at some point down the stretch.
More News
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...