Fields tossed two scoreless innings while striking out one and converting his eighth hold in Wednesday's victory over Arizona.

The 31-year-old continues to roll since returning to the majors at the beginning of July, posting a 1.88 ERA and 8.2 K/9 in 13 appearances. He has also tallied two wins and five of his eight holds during that stretch, putting him back in the conversation in leagues that value holds. While the numbers that count look nice on paper, we would be doing a disservice by not pointing out Field's 4.17 FIP, which is well over a run higher than his current 2.61 ERA, hinting at a likely regression at some point down the stretch.