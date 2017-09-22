Play

Ravin has been placed on the 60-day disabled list with hip and groin issues, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports Friday.

With Brandon McCarthy ready to go, the Dodgers will place Ravin on the 60-day disabled list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The injury likely isn't that serious, but with just over a week left to go in the season, Ravin's chances of returning to action were slim to none. Expect Ravin back by spring training.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast