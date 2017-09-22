Ravin has been placed on the 60-day disabled list with hip and groin issues, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports Friday.

With Brandon McCarthy ready to go, the Dodgers will place Ravin on the 60-day disabled list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The injury likely isn't that serious, but with just over a week left to go in the season, Ravin's chances of returning to action were slim to none. Expect Ravin back by spring training.