Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Ravin was briefly brought up to the majors in June but was sent back to Oklahoma City after only two innings of relief work. The 29-year-old will get another opportunity out of the big-league bullpen after posting a 4.66 ERA (3.01 FIP) over 29 innings in Triple-A. He figures to operate in a low-leverage role.