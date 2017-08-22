Dodgers' Josh Ravin: Recalled from Triple-A
Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Ravin will join the Dodgers for a third time this season after compiling a 4.33 ERA and 55:19 K:BB through 35.1 innings with Triple-A. He'll take the roster spot of Cody Bellinger (ankle), who was sent to the DL in a corresponding move. Given the depth of the Dodgers' bullpen, Ravin will likely handle low-leverage situations.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...