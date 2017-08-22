Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Ravin will join the Dodgers for a third time this season after compiling a 4.33 ERA and 55:19 K:BB through 35.1 innings with Triple-A. He'll take the roster spot of Cody Bellinger (ankle), who was sent to the DL in a corresponding move. Given the depth of the Dodgers' bullpen, Ravin will likely handle low-leverage situations.