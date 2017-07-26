Ravin tossed three hitless innings Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing only a walk while striking out one en route to his first career save.

Just recalled from the minor leagues the day before, Ravin was an unlikely candidate to record a save, but he was able to give most of the rest of the Dodgers' bullpen a rest after starter Kenta Maeda went just five frames. This outing may help the hard-throwing Ravin's case for a steady relief role in Hollywood, but he won't see too many high-leverage innings.