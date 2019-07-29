Dodgers' Josh Sborz: Back in majors
Sborz was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Sborz has spent most of the season with Oklahoma City, compiling a 4.54 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 51:9 K:BB in 37.2 innings there. The righty made one appearance for the big club earlier in the season, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning before landing on the injured list afterwards. He'll replace Jaime Schultz -- who was sent to the minors on Monday -- on the active roster.
